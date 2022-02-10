Ask HR: Should I offer advice to my new bosses or is it still too early?

By  Mwikali Muthiani

What you need to know:

  • While nothing stops you from importing best practices from your past work experiences, first, establish whether there is indeed a gap, or if you are the one who needs to conform.


  • Your new employer must have structures for employee networking. Establish how such forums are conducted and if the desired outcomes are met.


  • You might want to observe this for a while and speak only after you establish redundant practices. 

I have just joined a new organisation and I am very excited.My former employer allowed all employees a weekly open forum to discuss matters of interest within allowable guidelines. This was a regular highlight for many of us and was the best attended gathering irrespective of seniority. Should I recommend this to my boss?

