Ask HR: Should I offer advice to my new bosses or is it still too early?

I have just joined a new organisation and I am very excited.My former employer allowed all employees a weekly open forum to discuss matters of interest within allowable guidelines. This was a regular highlight for many of us and was the best attended gathering irrespective of seniority. Should I recommend this to my boss?

Gone are the days when employees would jump on a new job offer without doing due diligence on the new employers. Regardless of the new title, benefits or location, if your mind is still on your old employer a few months in, something is amiss. Indeed, it is easy to fall back to the familiar, but this may hinder you from accepting new practices that are perhaps more suitable in your new work environment. Your question is therefore valid.

While nothing stops you from importing best practices from your past work experiences, first, establish whether there is indeed a gap, or if you are the one who needs to conform. Your new employer must have structures for employee networking. Establish how such forums are conducted and if the desired outcomes are met. You might want to observe this for a while and speak only after you establish redundant practices.

Once you establish need, your approach to you supervisor or HR leader should be from a point of observation. Commend what is working well and make practical suggestions for improvement. You will be surprised to know that new employees are not hired for their work expertise alone, there is always an underlying expectation that they will bring best practices from their work experience. It not a secret that some employers are hesitant to recruit from organisations with poor employer branding. They are afraid of transferring poor values and other vices to their work places.

You could also advance the need for a different kind of forum for many other reasons. We are at a time when mental and psychological wellness in organisations is a key priority. Perhaps your idea for a weekly open forum may focus on the need for employees to gather and discuss work related issues, and suggest or agree on dos and don’ts that may improve the work environment. The topics of choice should not only be related to work but should include other external factors that affect their work. We are in a season of political campaigns. Employers have a great opportunity and responsibility to facilitate dialogues on unity and shun underlying tones of hate and conflict.