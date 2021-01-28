Ask HR: Should I decline roles that weren’t specified in my job description?

I recently got a new job and I have been working for a few months now. However, I've noticed that my role doesn't match the original job description. I am always assigned additional duties which were not specified anywhere in the descriptions. Do I need to renegotiate my terms of work and even salary?

Congratulations on the new job! Job descriptions specify your new title, purpose of the role, responsibilities assigned to the particular role, skills and competencies required and where the role is based. It also stipulates who the holder will report to.

During the recruitment process, this description forms the content of the job advertisement, and a well-crafted description encourages the right candidates to apply. The description also forms a basis for job evaluation, which determines the holder’s grade and therefore informs remuneration. Your career objectives will also originate from the strategic goals of the role, so it is very critical that recruiters incorporate all requirements.

However, job descriptions are not cast in stone. When an organisation is going through change of any form, there might be need to incorporate new responsibilities to drive the change. That is why most job descriptions have a flexibility clause that reads: “...and any other duties that might be assigned to you from time to time.”

This could also be a case of job enlargement where your role has been expanded horizontally perhaps to reduce monotony and give you and your colleagues more satisfaction. However, if this is not communicated effectively, employees may view it as a mere increase in workload, which could lead to demotivation and resistance. Increased responsibilities may not have any immediate impact on your salary, but could be a signal that you are being aligned for a higher role. Appreciate this and take up the extra responsibilities enthusiastically. Salary negotiations should not take centre stage here.

Consider redrafting the job description and incorporating all the extra responsibilities, then discuss the same with your supervisor. Then, after achieving a significant milestone, broach the issue of compensation tactfully to avoid sounding like you are issuing an ultimatum.

Nation Media Group

jwmuiruri@ke.nationmedia.com