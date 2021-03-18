Ask HR: Should I accept a job offer from the same company that fired me?

Photo credit: Shutterstock

By  JANE MUIRURI

What you need to know:

  • You must seek to understand the reason that decision was made.


  • If you don’t, a similar thing can happen or you will forever live in fear because you will have permitted your supervisor to make such impactful decisions without following due process and without explanation.

I was fired from my position six months ago, and that sudden move hurt me deeply because there was no clarity in my dismissal letter. My line manager evaded all my attempts to understand what the issue was. I recently got an email saying that I have been rehired by the same organisation. Should I take the position? 

