Ask HR: Restructuring is over, how can I motivate my colleagues?

The year has been tough for my organisation. After almost two years of reorganising, it seems the company has now settled on the right structure and staff. We hope this is going to remain unchanged to create stability. One of my managers has asked me to put together a plan for the new year, involving all employees to motivate them. I am thrilled at the challenge. How I can make this work?

What a good challenge, especially coming at a time when the situation at the company is much calmer. I am sure everyone is looking forward to reconnecting with old and new colleagues, meaning expectations will be pretty high, and with your enthusiasm and appreciation of what may work well for your colleagues, I know you will deliver superbly. Here are my tips on how you could deliver a great start of year consultation party. First, if you’re doing it alone, planning for a team of 50 will be an uphill task. Since you know your team well and know the kind of skills you need to come up with great ideas, identify some staff who can help you. Do your best to include representatives from each department, and include one of your peers to assist.

Speak to your leader to get a sense of the key message to be put across, then align the activities to the main theme. Feel free to give advice. For instance, will one day be sufficient? What venue would be most suitable? Do you need an external facilitator or speaker? Who else in the company may be looped in for collaboration? It would help if you have some estimates on the costs or a budget to work with.

One of the best ways of planning a fun business event is to incorporate light activities such board games, puzzles, ziplining, fun ice breakers, storytelling or music and dance. You could conduct a quick survey and check what participants would prefer. This is not about getting consensus, but more about getting insights on what would be exciting for a perfect balance. While doing this, consider the generational cohorts in your team. Have a mix of activities that would be appreciated by all.