Ask HR: Please help me decide which job offer to take...

I am just entering the job market and I have two job offers. One role is in an established company with good structures and a clear career path, but the duties are not challenging. The second is more exciting with the potential to sharpen my skills but at a newer company. What criteria should I use to make a decision?

Congratulations! Your year is off to a great start and you certainly don’t want to make a wrong decision. I conclude that you are a Gen Zer and my advice will be informed by work preferences for this generation.

Your age mates look for spontaneity, fun, and freedom to exercise their minds. Gen Zers’ idea of career growth is not to get a corner office in a few years. They love independence and would like to be given freedom to express themselves not just in speech but also in how they dress.

Many young people do not see themselves working for one employer for a long time as is the case with their parents. As you evaluate your preferences, you may find the innovative company more attractive. Starting off in a role that is not challenging, will lessen your commitment and motivation, unless you have another side gig that may provide the excitement and challenge you need.

Let us not forget that your generation literally grew up online, and has a strong preference for freelancing. An innovative company is more likely to offer workplace flexibility be it with regards to reporting time, remote working or part time work. I agree that structure brings order, but it is also known to bring bureaucracy, which your generation abhors.

It is also equally important to consider a place that espouses your values. Gen Zers are quite passionate about the environment, business impact on communities, good governance and respect for people rights, hence they tend to prefer employers with similar values.

They like to follow influencers, and will be attracted to a company led by someone they respect. With some background information on the leaders of these two companies, you are likely to be drawn to the one you find progressive and innovative. I have not talked about money at this stage because if you take less money and get the right experience, you will better off than if you get more money at a job you don’t like.

Millennial HR

www.millenialhr.com

