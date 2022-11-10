Ask HR: My managers are talking about quiet quitters, what’s that?
What you need to know:
This is a new term referring to employees who meet the minimum requirements of their job and never go beyond. Quiet quitters are disengaged employees who are not committed in their work. They hang around doing what is required and never make an effort to go beyond their daily tasks even when they are able to. They never make any attempts to improve, shine or increase their productivity.
Characteristics of disengaged employees include psychological detachment from work, employer and everything else at the workplace. Yes, they will come to work, but they will always do the bare minimum. They won’t be proactive or innovate. They will perform their duties and take their pay at month end albeit ungrateful even for the return for their sub-standard input. These quiet quitters can be costly to the company for various reasons: They dull the environment, the substandard passion is likely to drive some customers away, they delay talent pipeline and they often portray themselves as victims who are at the mercy of the employer. Every employer should avoid a situation where the actively disengaged employees are more than those who are disengaged.
There are organisations that consider engagement surveys as HR jargon for spending resources, but the truth is that you cannot treat what you cannot diagnose. And the best way to understand what would make your company a great place for staff to do their best work is to simply ask them. Employees have diverse concerns that when not addressed tend to affect their morale and push them from engaged, to disengaged and finally to the place where they do not care. Some of these include lack of growth opportunities, uncaring managers, unavailability of work tools and resources, unclear roles and reporting structure, burnout, lack of recognition, poor work environment and poor salaries. An engagement survey helps organisations understand the reasons behind disengagement so they can find solutions. Great organisations listen and minimise challenges that prevent their employees from optimal performance ,and empower their staff to enjoy and love their work.
