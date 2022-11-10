Ask HR: My managers are talking about quiet quitters, what’s that?

I am stuck in my career. I have been in the same position for the past 12 years without a promotion. Is it that the organisation cannot see my output or is there something more I need to do? My performance record has been good. Is it time to leave my current employer?

This is a new term referring to employees who meet the minimum requirements of their job and never go beyond. Quiet quitters are disengaged employees who are not committed in their work. They hang around doing what is required and never make an effort to go beyond their daily tasks even when they are able to. They never make any attempts to improve, shine or increase their productivity.

Characteristics of disengaged employees include psychological detachment from work, employer and everything else at the workplace. Yes, they will come to work, but they will always do the bare minimum. They won’t be proactive or innovate. They will perform their duties and take their pay at month end albeit ungrateful even for the return for their sub-standard input. These quiet quitters can be costly to the company for various reasons: They dull the environment, the substandard passion is likely to drive some customers away, they delay talent pipeline and they often portray themselves as victims who are at the mercy of the employer. Every employer should avoid a situation where the actively disengaged employees are more than those who are disengaged.