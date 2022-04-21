Ask HR: My colleague stole my former boss’s funds, should I tell on him?

The other day I was surprised when our manager introduced us to a new colleague, only to realise that he is someone I had worked with before, who was dismissed for misappropriation of employer funds. He was shocked to see me, and is perhaps wondering what may happen if I shared his past misconduct with our boss. I am wondering whether to tell on him or let the matter lie.



Every organisation has a process of screening new employees to ensure they meet all job requirements. This is not just about technical skills. In most cases it includes character and other soft skills. In addition, many employers will cross check with former employers or referees to weed out candidates who may be incompetent or have flawed character. Remember you were not privy to any of the interview conversations. Perhaps your colleague disclosed the matter, and your employer chose to give him the benefit of doubt. Again, it is also possible that your employer cross-checked reasons for termination of employment, and accepted the feedback received.

If I were in your situation, I would trust that my employer has done due dilligence and taken the ‘don’t ask, don’t tell’ approach. Let me also caution that some organisations have deep grapevine channels that tend to overshadow the truth. My question is, can you say without any shadow of doubt that he was dismissed for theft and not any other case of misconduct? Was he indeed dismissed, or might he have resigned for other reasons? Unless you are sure there was a case of theft for which he was dismissed, let the matter rest.

If your employer realises that there were lapses in the pre-screening process, and approaches you for insider information, acknowledge that you worked together. Do not volunteer information you cannot substantiate. Instead, refer them to your former manager. Your employer cannot force or fault you for failing to give details. But, if the incident was in the public domain, like in the court or media, acknowledge that you do recall it and still refer them to the organisation. The question of how you relate with your colleague going forward is also important. It is possible that he regrets what happened, has learned his lesson and mended his ways. Give him the benefit of doubt and treat him like you would other colleagues. But, stay alert, just in case he is tempted to revisit his old habits. Do not allow him to take you down with him, or even defraud your employer. If you notice any risky behaviour, inform your manager.

Millennial HR

millennialhr.com