Ask HR: My boss never shows emotions, am I doing something wrong?

I have a challenge working with my supervisor because she does not express any emotions on her face. She does not appreciate me when I do a good job or show disappointment when I get things wrong. Her face remains the same regardless of what is going on. How do I know whether I am doing the right thing?

Emotions can be a useful indicator of whether or to what extent our behaviour meets the expectations of those to whom we are accountable. Such indication becomes even clearer when the accompanying words are consistent with body language. It is indeed important for you to know whether your performance is on track or not, especially considering personal implications of either meeting or missing your work objectives. However, might you be attributing inordinate importance to facial expressions? Where is the place for verbal or written feedback?

Owing to personality differences, some people are less emotionally expressive than others, although it would be unusual for an individual to have no emotions altogether. It is possible to read the emotional signals of some people from a distance while others, like your line manager, hardly express their emotions visibly. Have you always had this experience since you started working with your manager? Is your experience peculiar to you or do other team members feel the same? Is it possible that not even one individual in your organisation has found her laughing or expressing some excitement or empathy, even by accident?

It might be advisable to seek feedback from your line manager rather than merely depend on your skills to decipher messages from her facial expressions. She could share her sentiments or feedback concerning your work verbally or in writing, despite her listless persona. If you have been working for a while, you may already have received performance feedback from her. If so, how was such feedback delivered? Has she given you feedback that opposes your own assessment? If not, should it overly bother you that her face does not tell you a story?