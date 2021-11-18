Ask HR: My boss doesn’t support my career growth. Can I do anything about it?

Photo credit: Shutterstock

By  FRED GITUKU

What you need to know:

  • True, a line manager can catalyse the growth of your career by promoting you positively to relevant stakeholders in the organisation.


  • You however need to have garnered the substance with which she could promote you.


  • Have you armed her with a banner that she could unashamedly wave in your favour within the organisation?

My line manager does not help to promote my career. She does not fight for me the way her peers do for their teams. She never even gives me any feedback, negative or positive. What can I do so that I do not lag behind my peers in my career growth?

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.