Ask HR: My boss doesn’t support my career growth. Can I do anything about it?

My line manager does not help to promote my career. She does not fight for me the way her peers do for their teams. She never even gives me any feedback, negative or positive. What can I do so that I do not lag behind my peers in my career growth?

Line managers play a crucial role in shaping the career experiences of their team members. It is common for people to attribute, at least in part, their career growth or misery to the nature of their relationship with line managers. Line managers can help build the careers of their team members through, among other means, the investment of their time, knowhow, and the assignments to which they expose their teams besides playing the advocacy role to which you have alluded.

Although line managers are instrumental in fostering the career growth of their teams, other factors also play a role in the process. How would you describe your performance record? Have you consistently posted good performance ratings? Are you interested in learning and taking responsibility for your career growth? Do you demonstrate curiosity about how your organisation operates? Does your interest stretch beyond your current role? Do you demonstrate a sense of initiative? Do you make suggestions concerning how your organisation could improve its performance? How would others, including your line manager, describe your attitude? Do they appreciate working with you?

True, a line manager can catalyse the growth of your career by promoting you positively to relevant stakeholders in the organisation. You however need to have garnered the substance with which she could promote you. Have you armed her with a banner that she could unashamedly wave in your favour within the organisation? Remember that your career stakeholders have their own perceptions about what and how you contribute to the organisation.