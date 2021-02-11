Ask HR: Kindly help me select a worthy webinar to attend

One of the things I purposed to do this year was to increase my general knowledge, with focus on savings and wealth creation. The internet is awash with online webinars on topical issues. What criteria may I use to identify programmes that will add value and not waste my time?

You made a good resolution. Knowledge not only sharpens our skills and competencies, it shapes our character and gives us wisdom to make this right decisions in other aspects of our lives. Knowledge, without the right character and values, can only take you so far. You must be disciplined too. Like you, I am amazed at how online “solutions” have become so easily accessible. So many self-proclaimed experts have come up, offering advice and solutions.

When selecting events or webinars to attend, I first draw a priority list based on my areas of need. My list hardly ever exceeds three priority areas. This allows me to focus. The list includes how much time and resources I need to invest in each area. Next, I evaluate a source from where I can get the information I need to fulfil my goal – be it webinars, podcasts, books, coaches or mentors. A combination of sources works better for me, but I tend to limit them to only three.

Before I pay a fee for any programme, I check the credentials, reference and reviews of the facilitator. Reviews from other participants are key. In your case, anyone who offers free or paid advice on wealth creation must have evidence of how the information they share has helped them. Testimonials from others are equally important – not only the positive comments. Critics will state what they found lacking, which will help you make a decision.

One final word of advice: Watch carefully who you share your plans with. Some will openly discourage you, others will cheer you on but never give you any advice that can help you, while others may pretend to be great supporters only for them to take your ideas and perfect them for their personal gain. Exercise wisdom and be focused on that which you set to achieve, while still valuing those who are around you and evading all obstacles with integrity and prescience.

