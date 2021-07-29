Ask HR: Just how should we handle such bullish colleagues? 

I have a colleague who can be rather annoying. He always has an opinion on everything, including matters outside his profession. He meddles in other people’s work, even those outside his department. We all try to avoid him, but somehow he finds us and disturbs our peace. No one has dared to give him feedback because we are afraid we shall come across as mean. How can we help him?

It is so amazing to see how, though we have different personality traits, we co-exist well with each other. Life would be so boring if we would all be the same. We need the good story tellers who bring laughter during difficult situations. How about the good listeners and those who we always pay attention to because we view them as the voice of reason? My point is, we must first appreciate that we all bring different qualities to every team setting. But, we should always be mindful of those around us.

There are people who love attention so much and tend to be insensitive to those around them. Avoiding such people helps little, because they will always find a way to show off and pretend not to notice the discomfort on other people’s faces. These are subtle bullies and the only way of dealing with them is to boldly speak up when they cross the line.

Let them know you need to concentrate on important matters such as meeting deadlines, preparing for a meeting or finishing a report. When they start to dominate conversations in a group setting, especially informal ones, seek the opinion of others. If there is someone who is more knowledgeable in the room, you could redirect the conversation to him.

You could also change the topic altogether and steer it to other areas of interest to the team. One other effective way of dealing with a know-it-all is to demand for facts. Probe them on the source of their information and where there are half-truths, boldly challenge them.

If the behaviour persist, raise your concerns with the line manager and ask him to institute sessions or platforms where constructive feedback can be shared. As they continue to receive feedback, they are likely to change, and be more discerning about when to speak and when to listen to others.

Millennial HR

millennialhr.com