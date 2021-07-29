Ask HR: Just how should we handle such bullish colleagues? 

  • Let them know you need to concentrate on important matters such as meeting deadlines, preparing for a meeting or finishing a report.


  • When they start to dominate conversations in a group setting, especially informal ones, seek the opinion of others.


  • If there is someone who is more knowledgeable in the room, you could redirect the conversation to him. 

I have a colleague who can be rather annoying. He always has an opinion on everything, including matters outside his profession. He meddles in other people’s work, even those outside his department. We all try to avoid him, but somehow he finds us and disturbs our peace. No one has dared to give him feedback because we are afraid we shall come across as mean. How can we help him?

