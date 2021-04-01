Ask HR: Just how can I stick to my values in an organisation with the wrong culture?

By  JANE MUIRURI

What you need to know:

  • I would encourage you to also make the management aware of the behaviours happening in the office, in case they don’t know.


  • If management condones the behaviour, then I am afraid you have to make tough decisions, including leaving the organisation.


  • Alternatively, you can decide to continue working while ignoring the negative effects in your surroundings. Safeguard your mental health by not overthinking the issues.

I recently joined an organisation with a weird office culture. Employees party every day, some talk back at the managers and others take alcohol at work. I am concerned that if I continue isolating myself from them and their social escapades, I will be alienated. What should I do?

