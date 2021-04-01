Ask HR: Just how can I stick to my values in an organisation with the wrong culture?

I recently joined an organisation with a weird office culture. Employees party every day, some talk back at the managers and others take alcohol at work. I am concerned that if I continue isolating myself from them and their social escapades, I will be alienated. What should I do?

A culture that unites employees and rallies them to achieve a common goal should be encouraged. The acceptable values should be jointly discussed with employees so that they don’t feel like anyone is imposing anything on them. Clearly, there is good camaraderie in your organisation. But, is this culture acceptable to all employees?

Employee-led networks could address this more appropriately since staff members would be given an option of joining or participating only in the activities that interest them. It concerns me that employees are imbibing alcohol in the workplace without any repercussions. That is a culture which if not discontinued, might affect the workplace environment. Intoxication will definitely affect productivity as well as interactions among employees.

Don’t succumb to peer pressure and participate in activities that make you uncomfortable just to feel like you belong. Would you rather follow your colleagues blindly without considering the effects of the new behavior you want to acquire, rather than define your principles and stick to them? Unfortunately, you have to make tough decisions here. Irrespective of the advice you get, you must have the self-will to follow what you know is right even at the risk of losing friends.

If this is what it takes, I would encourage you to also make the management aware of the behaviours happening in the office, in case they don’t know. If management condones the behaviour, then I am afraid you have to make tough decisions, including leaving the organisation. Alternatively, you can decide to continue working while ignoring the negative effects in your surroundings. Safeguard your mental health by not overthinking the issues.

The society is made up of people of different personalities. Therefore, what is important is for you to develop your personal values which you will use as a guide both at the workplace and on the home front. Your will power is being tested. Will you yield to that wayward culture just to gain acceptance into the group or will you stand up for what you truly believe in?