Ask HR: It has been three years now, for how long should I wait for career growth?

During a recent talk in a conference, the speaker said we need to practice patience in our careers. I have waited for my promotion for three and a half years now and it is not forthcoming. How long should one wait for career growth? What if I wait and then find that it is too late?

Significant achievements in life, including those related to careers, take time to materialise. There is sufficient mimicry of this reality in the natural world. A teak tree will take time to reach the stage at which it can render a valuable timber harvest just as it takes time to forge cultures and relationships. It is useful to note however that achievements are not merely products of the passage of time, but dividends of investments made during the intervening period between the formation of an idea and its maturity.

Is the promotion you refer to a personal expectation or an unfulfilled promise that your organisation has made to you? Who else in your organisation knows that you are waiting for a promotion? Are those who are aware of your yearning capable of supporting your growth and visibility in ways that can draw you towards a promotion? What are you actively doing to grow and inspire the confidence of stakeholders that you are ready for the promotion? Are you entirely familiar with the requirements, including nuanced personal and cultural ones, of the position to which you desire to be promoted? Are you aware of the gaps that exist between such requirements and your current profile?

Is the position you have in mind the next best step in your career? Are there hurdles that others can see in front of you clearly that you might otherwise be blind to? Promotions are often calculated bets that organisations make on individuals based on the likelihood that they would turn out as expected. A sense of the odds informs such decisions; are they in your favour?