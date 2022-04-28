Ask HR: Isn’t my employer going too far in the welfare department?

We have been invited to a session where our families are expected to attend. Though it is optional, I do not want my family to have anything to do with my work. I am a private person and prefer to guard my personal life. I fear my reasons will not be taken seriously and that this may affect my career.

Many employers are concerned with the wellbeing of their employees. One key reason is to execute duty of care to ensure that workers’ welfare is well taken care of, and that all are enabled to perform their duties in a safe environment. When employees feel appreciated, they tend to have higher levels of engagement in their work, and will often go out of their way to deliver superior performance. As more employers embrace wellness, there is increased need to support employees not just at the workplace, but to create wholesome support that includes their families. But, employers have no jurisdiction over their employees’ families, so there is need to make this session optional, hoping the employees will take it in good faith.

While I respect that you have agreements within your family that you would like to honour, evaluate the benefits that may come from this initiative. We all know that families have better opportunities to influence each other on wellness habits than the employer. Consider for instance the need to exercise. Encouraging and facilitating gym going for employees only may motivate just a few staff members. But, by creating awareness to families on the need to adopt a healthy lifestyle, including the need to exercise, you create room for better synergy. Within no time, this may evolve to discussions around healthy eating which can be championed best in a family setting.

When an employee’s family life is healthy and he is happy, the benefits will spill over to the employer. Better health habits may result in lower medical costs for families. Wellness information can be shared virtually with family members, now that many homes have been converted to offices, and many families are likely to ensure their loved one does not overwork. Consider a situation where the employer shares the dangers of smoking, or alcoholism. Involving family members in the recovery process could ensure that the employee dealing with the challenge has better support. Your employer will have to explore ways of drawing all parties in, perhaps through family fun days, to create interest and share useful information.