Ask HR: Is this a sign that my employer is planning to kick me out of here?

I’m between a rock and a hard place. My supervisor has been asking me to get a side gig. True, there are many inviting opportunities to make extra money, but coming at a time when my employer is downsizing by targeting those who aren’t committed, I fear this could be a scheme to sack me. Am I overthinking?

Your supervisor is being pragmatic and genuine because you will not be employed forever. However, make sure you meet and exceed your current objectives even as you think of getting a side job.

Most employment contracts do not prohibit employees from taking up alternative income generating activities as long as it poses no conflict of interest with their current roles, and is done in their free time.

If your contract is unclear about this, seek clarity from a lawyer or from the HR Department. Review the side hustle opportunity and consider whether it is a viable one based on your interests and abilities. Can you grow into it and eventually make it a retirement plan?

Don’t get involved in activities that compete with those of your current employer, or those that might bring him to disrepute. You are your company’s brand ambassador even outside the office premises, so ensure your side hustle is not one you would be embarrassed by if your employer were to find out about it.

Not taking on a side hustle does not mean that your current job is secure. During such uncertain economic times, your role could be affected by restructuring. I would also like to allay the misconception that employees who are affected by downsizing are not committed to their work.

Restructuring can affect any employee irrespective of their level of contribution. If you feel unprepared to take another job, prepare yourself psychologically for the possibility of losing your job and make a plan on how you will meet your basic needs as you scout for another role.

Lastly, you might be overthinking your supervisor’s comment. Since you seem to have a good rapport with him, ask him why he advised you to seek a side hustle. He could have inside information about the future of your role and is probably giving you a heads up.

Nation Media Group

jwmuiruri@ke.nationmedia.com