Ask HR: Is there any merit in turning away graduates from certain colleges? 

I am a HR manager of a medium sized organisation. My boss has told me not to employ graduates from certain universities. I am unsure whether to implement this directive, but more importantly, I am wondering whether there is any connection between one’s place of study and their level of competence. Is there merit in my supervisor’s advice?

It is common for people to hold different views concerning learning institutions, including universities. Every university bears a unique reputation based on various aspects including culture, academic excellence, specialisation or capability of graduates at the workplace. While holding an opinion is normal, it is mistaken to judge individuals merely based on the university from which they graduate. You could find an exemplary graduate from a university your boss considers average or an average graduate from an institution she holds in high regard. True, some universities might suffer a poor reputation yet it is worth assessing individuals on their own merit. Few, including your boss, would want to be judged based purely on the university they attended.

Has your boss shared her grounds for asking you to overlook the said universities? Has she attempted to offer feedback to the said universities regarding issues with which she takes exception? Did you or she graduate from any of the said universities? Has she asked you to avoid the said universities or instructed you to seek graduates from specific other universities?

Does she presume that universities alone are completely responsible for creating an ideal graduate? There is a lot about an individual that cannot be forged in an institution during the few years of undergraduate study. Academic credentials are important but other critical workplace attributes including the ability to apply oneself, relating well with others, confidence and character require more than academic factories to produce. Do you have excellent workers from the universities whose graduates you have been asked to avoid? Could you use them to demonstrate to your boss that there is merit in casting your net wider for talent?

Look around you. You will find colleagues that consistently achieve their goals, inspire others to grow and remind you of what it means to be a good colleague. Do they form a particular alumni?