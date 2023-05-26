Ask HR: Is one’s gait really important when building a brand?

In a recent career talk on building a positive personal brand, the speaker mentioned several aspects, but I thought she went too far to include gait as an important element of a personal brand. Is this not a genetic quality?

In the intricate tapestry of personal branding, gait emerges as a subtle yet influential component. From one’s wardrobe, communication style, and comportment to online presence, each element plays a role in establishing a personal brand, including gait. By recognising the significance of gait and consciously refining it, individuals can harness its power to enhance their personal brand. First impressions are formed almost instinctively. While verbal communication is a primary component, nonverbal cues, including gait, can play an influential role in shaping initial perceptions. A confident, purposeful stride can convey assertiveness and self-assuredness, characteristics that are valuable in professional settings. Conversely, a slovenly or shuffling gait may project indecisiveness or lack of confidence, qualities that could potentially hinder opportunities for career advancement. Therefore, gait can have a bearing on personal branding and career success.

Gait not only influences others' perceptions but also affects one's psychological state. Studies have shown that adopting an upright posture and a deliberate gait can enhance self-confidence, positively impacting performance, and overall well-being. By consciously embodying a confident gait, professionals can reinforce their personal brand internally, fostering a sense of self-assurance that permeates their professional endeavours.

Gait may be genetically informed, yet it can also be consciously improved. It is however vital to strike a balance between authenticity and adaptability as attempting to adopt a gait that is incongruent with one's natural style would come across as contrived. Personal branding should reflect an individual's uniqueness. Hence, individuals should focus on developing a gait that is natural, confident, and consistent with their personality and professional aspirations. A more natural gait resonates with authenticity and contributes to a credible personal brand.

Individuals that are keen to curate a positive personal brand would therefore benefit from refining the eloquence of their gait as a potential garnish if not an integral part of their career capital. To quote Ralph Waldo Emerson, “Wise men read very sharply all of your private history in your look and gait and behaviour.