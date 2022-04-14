Ask HR: Is my new employer right to delay my reporting date because I am pregnant?

I recently got a job and was given the offer letter which I signed. But before reporting I had to do a medical test, and it turns out I'm in my first trimester. Now the HR called and said I contact them after the baby is three months old. Is this legal? This is not a manual or technical job that would place me in danger in my condition. Isn’t this discrimination?

Ideally, companies request for a medical report to ascertain that employees are fit to work. This is important especially for employees who are working in a factory setting and might be required to handle machines. In case they have a condition that puts their life at risk then it is important for both the employee and the employer to be aware and come up with measures to protect the employee, including transferring them to a more secure place. It ensures that work place accidents are minimised. In an office setting, exposure to light emitted by laptops affects the eyesight, therefore it is important to check the condition of the eyes to safeguard the employee. Same applies to drivers.

That said, there is absolutely no need to send female employees for pregnancy tests unless there is a plan to discriminate against them. I wonder what happens to existing female employees when they are expectant? This exposes the company as one that does not give equal opportunity to both genders. In this age , this is unacceptable. I believe the decision makers have children and someone allowed them or their spouses time off to bring forth life, why then would they deny an employee or a prospective one the same opportunity?

Would you like to be associated with this company? You are already starting on a wrong footing. You can challenge the HR manager by asking her why she is discriminating you. What other forms of gender discrimination exist in that company? What if they decide to engage you and then frustrate you when your due date arrives? Will they allow you time off to take the baby for vaccinations or to hospital when unwell? When you proceed on maternity break, will they safeguard your position or will they demote you? Take all the above into consideration and make a decision. If you don’t have another option, you can choose to follow their guidelines and report after the baby is three months old. However, this is not an organisation you should plan to be in for a long time. Their policies are quite retrogressive and unfavorable to women. Treat it a stepping stone.