Ask HR: Is it wrong to hold two jobs without your employer’s knowledge?

My colleague, until the era of working from home dawned, had one primary employer. She now has two jobs. I know this yet neither our boss nor employer knows this. But still, she manages to serve both masters satisfactorily. Isn’t she disloyal to her first employer, who also doubles as our employer? Should I let my bosses know?

The world of work is going through a paradigm shift and some organisations have adopted remote working. However, for this to work, it requires immense discipline which most people have not yet developed. It is for this reason that some organisations recalled their employees to report physically to work. In this case, the employment contract will provide guidance. Unless it is an Independent Contract that expressly allows your colleague to engage in employment with other companies, the arrangement might have a sad ending, with her losing both opportunities. She might be deemed unprofessional and lacking in integrity.

If she manages to work both jobs satisfactorily then it is clear that she is not fully engaged in her initial role, which is why she has enough free time to take up a new role. If not, then she is not executing both her roles as expected and will soon be smoked out. There is also a probability that her initial role has become routine and she is able to execute her duties within a short time. Have a candid discussion and ask her to consider relinquishing one role by evaluating the financial stability and work culture of each company, financial benefit that she derives, the intrinsic satisfaction and prospects of career growth between the two roles.

That said, in the near future, it might prove too expensive to maintain employees with unique skills within one organisation. Therefore, if your colleague has unique skills and would like to peddle them to more than one employer, she can consider having discussions to change her contract with her initial employer to allow her flexibility to work with other employers. Word of caution: Only attempt this if you have unique skills that your employer values, otherwise there is a risk of losing the role.

I would advise that instead of telling on her, advise her to formalise the arrangement to avoid jeopardising her position. I wonder how you would benefit by telling on her, unless this arrangement has a direct impact on your role. Since contracts are confidential, you might in fact be surprised that her current contract allows this kind of arrangement.