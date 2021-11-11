Ask HR: Is it wrong to hold two jobs without your employer’s knowledge?

By  JANE MUIRURI

What you need to know:

  • If she manages to work both jobs satisfactorily then it is clear that she is not fully engaged in her initial role, which is why she has enough free time to take up a new role.


  • If not, then she is not executing both her roles as expected and will soon be smoked out.


  • There is also a probability that her initial role has become routine and she is able to execute her duties within a short time.

My colleague, until the era of working from home dawned, had one primary employer. She now has two jobs. I know this yet neither our boss nor employer knows this. But still, she manages to serve both masters satisfactorily. Isn’t she disloyal to her first employer, who also doubles as our employer? Should I let my bosses know? 

