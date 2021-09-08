Ask HR: Is it wise to spot flashy gadgets at a virtual job interview?

I’ve been invited for a virtual job interview, and I’ve never attended one before. Please advise on what is expected of me. For example, should I keep my camera on throughout? What kind of background do I need? Is it proper to use headphones or AirPods or will this make me look affluent and undeserving of the job?

Congratulations for making it to the interview stage. I am glad you ask this question as I have interacted with candidates who pay more attention to ensuring they have the right answers for the panel, but care little about the set up needed for such an interview. Just like you would ordinarily walk into a room and meet the interview panel, this time you will meet them in your space. Be sure to make that space ready for the interview.

First, take note of the virtual platform to be used during the interview, and ensure you have the app installed and updated to the latest version in the gadget you choose to use. Test it and be familiar with it. Don’t be that candidate who says, “A minute please, I need to update Zoom.” This just points to your lack of preparedness. Choose a quiet and private space in your home to minimise disruptions and increase your concentration, and be audible. Do use headsets to drown as much noise as possible. About AirPods, the idea is not to look flashy, but to create the right environment for your interview, and to demonstrate your skills and competencies to the panel. Unconscious biases are not uncommon during interviews, but all you need to do is show your knowledge and suitability for the role.

Ensure your laptop, phone or computer is fully charged, just in case you experience power outage. Your data bundles will come in handy here if your WiFi starts misbehaving, so ensure you have enough for the entire interview. Finally, and most important, you must keep your camera on. As part of the interview, the panel will be observing your expressions, gestures, composure, appearance and background.

Choose a spot that is well lit, with neutral background. If you distract the panel, they may miss all the great answers you have prepared. And if by any chance you home space is not suitable, feel free to use a friend or relative’s house, or pay a small fee at a co-working space, and use their quiet, well-lit booths. Now, go shine, and enjoy that interview.

Millennial HR

millennialhr.com