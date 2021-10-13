Ask HR: Is it wise to share such information with my supervisor?

By  FRED GITUKU

What you need to know:

  • Although it can be debilitating when it accosts an individual unabated, few individuals are unfamiliar with doubt.


  • Have you always had the same level of doubt or is this a more recent career experience for you? Do you have similar doubts at a personal level?


  • Have you established a pattern of when doubt seems to swell or ebb? What inspires or undermines your confidence at work and in general?

I am a senior manager in a bank. I have been promoted four times in the last seven years of my career in the company. Although my performance has been above average throughout, I tend to doubt myself and this affects my confidence. Is it normal to doubt oneself? Should one disclose such things to a supervisor?

