Ask HR: Is it wise to expose my corrupt boss and his accomplices?

How do I deal with a corrupt boss? I am aware of some irregular dealings he is involved in and although he has indirectly tried to draw me in, I have ignored him. I am afraid that I may lose my job for refusing to participate. How should I handle this matter wisely?

Thank you for standing for what is right. We often read more of the corrupt than we do of many, like you, who refuse to compromise their principles. We know of organisations that would never have gone under had those who knew of the embezzlement and corrupt dealings been bold as you. By speaking up, you will not only protect your employer’s earnings, but also your colleagues’ jobs, not to mention the positive ripple effect on the supply chain and other retailers.

First, be clear that although telling the truth may be costly, refusing to do so may haunt you more. Note that regardless of whether the consequences of your action cost you your job, a promotion or a fall out with your boss and other colleagues, you will be at peace for not chasing ill-gotten wealth. You have several options of how you could handle this situation. One, be sure you have data and solid information to back your allegations.

I am not saying you become an investigator. Just note down the practices that led you to this conclusion – dates, accomplices and possibly resources at risk. The next step is to use internal whistleblowing procedures to make discreet reports to authorised officials such integrity head, human resources, audit or the CEO. Normally, all information shared during such processes is treated in strict confidence. If you doubt whether your information will be kept secret, make the report at the most neutral office.

Other avenues of reporting include anonymous tips on email to the leadership or governance team. Sometimes the rot of corruption could be a chain running across several levels. Sharing with many people could reduce chances of a cover-up or attempts to ignore the evidence. But what happens when you speak out and no action is taken? How will you feel if you have to continuing working under a corrupt boss? If I were you, I would distance myself from him, even if that means exploring a transfer, or leaving the organisation altogether. Bosses may have many faults, but working for one who lacks integrity will be quite a challenge since respect, trust and confidence has been lost, and cannot be easily redeemed.