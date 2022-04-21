Ask HR: Is it wise to ask my potential recruiters to pay for my transport to the interview?

I’ve been invited to an out-of-town interview but I am not in a position to meet the transport requirements. Due to my current financial status, I just can’t afford the bus fare to the city, and I am so heavy in debt that I fear asking my family or friends for money. I'm considering asking that they foot my travel expenses. Would this be a good idea?



Most organisation facilitate candidates who have to travel from far for interviews. Others even offer accommodation, depending on the level of the interview and how many days the candidate is expected to be involved in the process. However, some companies do not offer any assistance since the practice is not sustainable, especially for those that have mass recruitments attracting candidates from far and wide.

Find out from your contact person whether they will be willing to pay for your transport. The response will also give you a sneak preview of the culture at this workplace and assist you in making an informed decision on whether you would like to work there. A caring employer would extend some assistance, even on exgratia basis, based on your discussions. You would also like to work with an employer who is flexible when dealing with sensitive issues affecting employees.

Be open minded irrespective of the response. If borrowing from others is not an option, you could request for a virtual interview, assuming you have access to internet connectivity as this is cheaper. Traveling has certain advantages as you will be able to assess whether you would be willing to live in that city. Additionally, physical interactions enable one to read body language and also get a feel of the culture in the organisation – from the way you are received from the security entry point, the receptionist to the HR office.