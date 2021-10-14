Ask HR: Is it true that today’s generation of employees detests hard work?

Photo credit: Shutterstock

By  FRED GITUKU

What you need to know:

  • Various factors could affect the extent to which employees embrace excellence.


  • Are your employees assigned roles to which they are suited? Do they have clear targets?


  • Are colleagues able to associate the pursuit of excellence and high standards with organisational success?

I am an MD of a local SME who finds that professional standards of excellence have been falling with time. Employees are generally unwilling to work hard to produce high quality work, especially the younger generation. Could this be the view of many other leaders?

