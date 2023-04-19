Ask HR: Is it true that I have to leave this job in order to grow in my career?

I have received advice that if I am keen to grow fast in my career, I must move out of my organisation. Is this advisable? I have seen some people grow within their organisations without moving out. What would you advise?

The question of whether to move in and out of organisations or stay put and grow within the same organisation requires careful consideration. On one hand, moving in and out of organisations can offer a range of benefits. Firstly, it can expose individuals to different industries, and ways of doing things, which can broaden their skills, experiences, and perspectives. Secondly, it can provide opportunities to network with a diverse range of professionals, which can help individuals build a strong professional brand and expand their career options. It can also lead to relatively greater compensation, as employees often receive more significant pay increases when they switch organisations than if they remain in the same job.

Among the benefits of staying within a single organisation is the opportunity to build deep relationships with colleagues and develop a thorough understanding of an organisation’s culture, values, and goals, which can help them to navigate complex situations more effectively. This can lead to increased responsibility, promotion opportunities, and higher levels of job satisfaction. Additionally, staying with an organisation can provide a sense of stability and security that may be appealing to some individuals, especially during times of economic uncertainty.

In deciding whether to move in and out of organisations or stay put, individuals should consider their personal goals, values, and priorities. For example, if one is looking to gain exposure to new industries and cultures, moving in and out of organisations might be a suitable option. On the other hand, if an individual values stability, staying put within an organisation may be more fitting. Some people therefore achieve significant growth within a single organisation, while others benefit from exploring different organisations to gain diverse experience.

It is vital to weigh the potential benefits and drawbacks of one’s choice against personal career aspirations. Whether one chooses to stay put or keep moving, continually developing new skills, honing existing abilities and building relationships will incline one’s career towards advancement. Growth is informed more by mindset than movement.