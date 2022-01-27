Ask HR: Is it safe enough to ask staff to resume working from the office?

Photo credit: Shutterstock

By  FRED GITUKU

What you need to know:

  • Consider identifying factors relevant to your organisation that will inform your ‘working from home’ policy.


  • Some might include the nature and requirements of different roles, vaccination cover, cultural underpinnings, leadership preferences and global trends.


  • The waves of the pandemic should not exclusively drive a ‘working from home’ policy. 

I am a HRBP at a local bank. The HR policy around working from home has kept changing with the various waves of the pandemic for the past two years or so. With the future unclear, should one wait until later to establish such a policy or should we simply return to the old policy where employees were required to work from the office? 

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.