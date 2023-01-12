Ask HR: Is it really true that you can succeed in any position at the workplace?

I am the assistant manager in a manufacturing plant in the outskirts of Nairobi. A book that I am reading suggests that I can succeed in any position in an organisation. Is this genuine advice, given that I would like to succeed by rising to the top of my career? Does this advice not encourage people to be unambitious?

Rather than subject the said entire book to pitiless judgement on account of your interpretation of a particular bit of advice, it is more prudent to focus on content that applies to you. While many books hold knowledge, it is normal to find in them aspects that may not appeal to your taste or fit your unique situation. The book probably carries other morsels that you could digest to your benefit.

What is success to you? Does it only represent the experience of rising to the top of your career? Does one succeed only upon achieving a particular goal in life? What is to be said of individuals who take several decades to reach their aspirations? Is their success held in abeyance until the moment that yields the summit of their accomplishments? Is the intervening period experienced as a state of limbo? Is there a stage in life where, besides career, nothing else about our lives can be improved or during which we cannot undertake other valuable pursuits? Could it be that the author of the said book meant that success can be found anywhere along the entire course of your life? The said book might not be a tool for promoting complacency.