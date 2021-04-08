Ask HR: Is it proper for me to request for the interview to be rescheduled?

By  JANE MUIRURI

What you need to know:

  • Assess the importance of the other assignment and make a decision on which one is more important to you.


  • If you are employed and the engagement is related to your current role, I advise you to focus on your current job since you are not assured of getting the other one.


  • You should never jeopadise the job at hand.

I have been invited for an interview on short notice. The interview is set for a particular day when I already have crucial engagements planned. What is the best way to respond? Is it proper to request them to reschedule the interview? How do I prepare to clinch the job?

