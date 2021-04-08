Ask HR: Is it proper for me to request for the interview to be rescheduled?

I have been invited for an interview on short notice. The interview is set for a particular day when I already have crucial engagements planned. What is the best way to respond? Is it proper to request them to reschedule the interview? How do I prepare to clinch the job?

Interviews dates are not cast in stone and therefore, the recruiter should be ready to reschedule especially if the invite was made on short notice. However, if the panel is large, it will be difficult to reconstitute it. You could request to join the interview session virtually. If you possess unique skills that are not readily available in the market, then you have an upper hand and there is a high likelihood that the panel can be reconstituted. The recruiter is also likely to reschedule if the clashing engagement is work related, since that will portray you as a responsible and reliable individual.

Assess the importance of the other assignment and make a decision on which one is more important to you. If you are employed and the engagement is related to your current role, I advise you to focus on your current job since you are not assured of getting the other one. You should never jeopadise the job at hand. In fact, it is prudent for you to apply for leave instead of using your employer’s time to prepare for and attend the sessions. This way, you will be at ease and in the right frame of mind when attending the interview.