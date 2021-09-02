Ask HR: Is it possible to maintain complete neutrality among colleagues at work?

I have been a manager of teams for nearly 10 years, during which I have noted that political correctness is part of life. Nearly every view one expresses seems to infringe on the rights of someone. Team members quarrel about their different views on values, spirituality and gender, which negatively affects teamwork. Just how neutral should teams be at the workplace?

Any group of people, regardless of composition, will have members who share different views on a variety of subjects. Everyone has a right to his or her opinion, even at work. The situation you refer to, presumably, is the increasing incidence of how easily the expression of personal views that differ from others seems to detonate tempers.

Do you perhaps wonder whether people are subliminally angry at life, prowling in wait to take offence at a remark that even slightly runs counter to their personal views? People in such an emotionally combustible state may not relate meaningfully with others, even where politically correct vocabulary is an essential part of a team’s shared vernacular.

The inordinate fear of offending others could lead to sterile conversations and the awkward if not excruciating feeling of tiptoeing through a minefield in the dark. The extent to which we should tolerate others’ views whilst preserving the right to hold and proclaim our own remains a subtle balance and an interesting subject of philosophical enquiry. Depending on one’s posture towards it, diversity of thought can either foster spirited debate or spiteful discord.