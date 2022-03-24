Ask HR: Is it a good idea to change jobs in search of higher pay and career growth?

I want to grow in my career and have been looking for opportunities outside my organisation. Besides a good salary and benefits, I have a supportive line manager and a conducive working environment. Is it a good idea to move from one organisation to another in search of higher pay and career growth?

While reasonable remuneration, a supportive line manager and good working environment are not mutually exclusive, having them all at the same time is exceptional. These elements form part of an attractive employee value proposition. It means you are probably working for an organisation that deliberately bets on the chances of succeeding through treating its people well.

Are you searching for external career opportunities because you have not grown within your organisation according to your expectations? How long have you been with your organisation in your current role? Have you already made contributions in your current role that would leave a definite mark? Are there career prospects within your organisation for which you have been overlooked? How is your current career experience inconsistent with your personal career objectives? Have you discussed your career growth with your line manager? If so, was the outcome of that conversation unsatisfactory? Are you looking to learn more or merely to earn more?

Yes, although it is not guaranteed, you are likely to obtain a higher pay increase if you move from one organisation to another rather than if you move internally. The risk and inconvenience of moving to another organisation is often rewarded by a premium, the form of which is often higher pay. It is however crucial to consider factors beyond the contents of your payslip as this is only part of the story. It is for instance not possible to put a price on a good working environment or a supportive line manager, yet the absence of these factors can put a pall on your career experience and gravely undermine your fulfilment.