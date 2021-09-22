Ask HR: Is hospitality really a good course to study in this economy?

I majored in hospitality in my undergraduate studies, only to graduate at a time when the industry has drastically changed. There are no job opportunities and I feel like I have wasted my years at university, but I have not given up hope. Are there other sectors that could benefit from my skills?

Congratulations on completing your studies despite the challenges we continue to face. It is true the employment landscape has changed drastically, not just in hospitality, but in many other sectors. I am encouraged to hear you say you have not given up, and are keen to explore other roles. That is the best attitude.

Your first option is to evaluate your skills and competencies, and narrow your search to potential employers in the service sector, where these may be easily transferrable. Skills such as good interpersonal skills, communication and business acumen can find suitable roles in sales and marketing, customer care, events management, administration, coordinating and distribution roles. You could also explore temporary teaching opportunities at diploma or certificate institutions, including schools that employ untrained teachers. The hospitality industry is wider than just hotels, and your skills may be easily transferable to institutions that organise travel and tourism packages for local or international travel.

Your second option is to venture into business. In our higher learning institutions, most students end up studying what they qualify for depending on exam results, whether aligned to their passion or not. This may be a great opportunity for you to reflect and try something that you have always wanted to do, but never had the opportunity. This may or may not be aligned to your studies, but if you have interest in food you could think of starting a food kiosk, or being a roving cook at special events. You could do it alone or join hands with others with similar interests.

The business environment is tough, but there are businesses that have remained afloat, and new ones that have been started. Keeping yourself busy as you wait may lead you to a business opportunity where you end up creating employment for others. And when you decide to go back to employment, your experience will not go to waste as employers will be impressed by a candidate who has tried all sorts of ventures to stay occupied in between jobs.