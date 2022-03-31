Ask HR: Is higher education really important in today’s workplace?

A teammate recently argued that the education system is no longer relevant for careers, saying that we do not need academic qualifications to succeed in life. She says that the internet has the information we need to be successful, and that people should not waste their time investing in education. What is the place of further education in the modern workplace?

The apparent misalignment between academia and the demands of the workplace is a longstanding topic of conversation and debate. Some pundits claim that it is unlikely for academia to catch up with the trends of the workplace while others go further to posit that most of what academia offers is in fact irrelevant in the world today.

It is true that some individuals have met with success without having interacted much or having a way with academics. I presume your colleague was referring to the crop of individuals who have found success by charting unusual paths that led them to untold fortune. Such individuals do not form the bulk of successful people. A keener look will affirm that they form a relatively small percentage thereof. Academia has fed the success of several careers and therefore the claim that it is irrelevant today is rather harsh, if not all together ignorant. Besides, would it not be narrow to limit the purpose of academics to earning and lose sight of the value or learning?

While not every occupation requires the same level of academic investment, it would be bizarre to place full confidence in a doctor or architect whose only knowledge is derived from the internet. The internet holds a lot of relevant information whose utility augments rather than confers professional proficiency. It can be hard at times to isolate useful information from the flotsam on the internet. People are more likely to make judicious use of the internet if they already possess a certain level of awareness or knowledge relating to their careers.

There is a place for academic qualifications and another for the internet. Some people succeed without academic qualifications, others by leaning on academics or a blend of both. Success is neither a slave to academics nor the attempts of people to pull themselves up by their bootstraps. The value of attributes such as hard work, integrity, persistence, and ability to work well with others cannot be overstated, yet no diploma or internet site can quite bestow them upon you.