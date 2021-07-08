Ask HR: If my employer finds out that I have an ailment, will they sack me?

Our organisation has told all employees over forty years to go for annual medical check-ups. Although the medical scheme covers annual medical check-ups, I think we as employees should have freedom to opt out. If my employer finds out that I have an ailment, will they not send me home prematurely?



A work environment in which employees feel under pressure from the employer to make choices they consider personal would be uncomfortable. Giving employees latitude to contribute to decisions concerning issues that matter to them provides a sense of independence that adds to their sense of engagement. It is however important to consider the matter you have raised based on its own merit. Has your employer clearly directed that you must go for your annual medical examination or have you strongly been urged to do so? What negative consequences will accrue to employees above 40 who choose not to have such examination? Is the communication concerning the medical examinations part of a wellness drive? Does it relate to your organisation’s group life insurance cover? Have you recently had a case of grave illness that has prompted concerns?

Although organisations should not force employees to take them, medical examinations can be a mandatory occupational requirement in fields such catering or the operation of certain machinery, regardless of age. In any case, it is instructive to note the importance of annual medical examinations, especially for employees above 40. As youth wanes, the body becomes more susceptible to the vagaries of declining health. Annual medical examinations often help in the early detection and treatment of maladies before they colonise and prematurely lay claim to lives.

Whether or not your employer demands it, an annual medical examination is beneficial. You need not make yourself vulnerable to belated fatal assaults on your health, especially if you can help it. It is unlikely that your employer has required you to take a medical examination as a means of seeking to part ways with you. In any case, are you more afraid of your employer prematurely sending you home or infirmity conducting you to an eternal resting place sooner than desirable?