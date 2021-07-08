Ask HR: If my employer finds out that I have an ailment, will they sack me?

By  FRED GITUKU

What you need to know:

  • Although organisations should not force employees to take them, medical examinations can be a mandatory occupational requirement in fields such catering or the operation of certain machinery, regardless of age.


  • In any case, it is instructive to note the importance of annual medical examinations, especially for employees above 40.


  • As youth wanes, the body becomes more susceptible to the vagaries of declining health.

Our organisation has told all employees over forty years to go for annual medical check-ups. Although the medical scheme covers annual medical check-ups, I think we as employees should have freedom to opt out. If my employer finds out that I have an ailment, will they not send me home prematurely? 

