Ask HR: I was overlooked in the recent national team selection, what do I do now?

I am a retired sportswoman, having had a rewarding career for the past 20 years representing Kenya in international athletics competitions. This sadly ended when I was not selected for a recent international event. What would you advise me since I still feel young and miss competitive sporting career?

Well done for having led what seems to have been an illustrious sporting career representing the country internationally. Some sportspeople aver that representing one’s country in sports is one of the most gratifying expressions of patriotism. In a country where most competitive sporting pursuits do not provide sufficient financial reward to sustain one’s means of living, remaining in the national team for two decades is commendable.

While some careers could arguably be pursued to one’s last breath, in sports one usually receives early, if not somewhat rude, signals for time-out. Retirement from competitive sports is usually informed by the depletion of one’s youth. Sinews have a shelf life beyond which one’s performance cannot meet the excruciating demands of competition, leave alone the international sort. Being aware of this can help one plan for the future.

Some former sportspeople have forged careers out of coaching those who succeed them. Are you interested in coaching? If so, attend training courses to help you achieve that goal, aware that not every competing champion can be a coaching champion. Other retired sportspeople become officials, technical experts or join the leadership ranks of their respective local or international sporting outfits. Does this interest you? Consider seeking the necessary exposure and training to meet the associated requirements. Leadership in sports might entail training, learning to effectively deal with stakeholders as well as the willingness and ability to dabble in politics. Other former sportspeople have deployed financial proceeds from their exploits to start sporting or other businesses. Does this hold an opportunity for you?