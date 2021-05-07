Ask HR: I’ve been head-hunted, but I like my current job

By  Mwikali Muthiani

  • It is refreshing to read questions like yours, they spur hope to many who may be in between jobs. 
  • My advice? Ask many questions. Ask to see the details of the new tasks.
  • Be keen to ascertain if they present a good challenge or if it will be a repetitive role, similar to what you have been doing for the last three years.

I have been in my current role for three years now. I like my job, my workplace and my employer. I work in a stable environment and have not been adversely affected by the pandemic. In addition, a new company approached me with a better job offer.  I want to make the right decision and would like to know how to evaluate this offer to avoid regrets in future. 

