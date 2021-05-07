Ask HR: I’ve been head-hunted, but I like my current job

It is refreshing to read questions like yours, they spur hope to many who may be in between jobs.

My advice? Ask many questions. Ask to see the details of the new tasks. Be keen to ascertain if they present a good challenge or if it will be a repetitive role, similar to what you have been doing for the last three years.

Avoid making a flat move; look for a challenge. Then be sure to know more about the culture of the organisation. You are in a stable organisation, as you say, with a good work environment that so crucial for success in your work. Moving to any environment that is not empowering is a deal-breaker. Ask about your supervisor and his or her style of leading. Find out how peers get along; unhealthy competition is a red flag. Check on the decision-making process and openness to new ideas to avoid a bureaucratic environment. A toxic culture that may ignore employee wellness and safeguarding needs is a no-go zone. Be sure that you will be enabled to perform your duties to nurture your growth.

Then consider the company’s vision and business practices to be sure your values will not be compromised in any way. This is an area many jobseekers ignore because, at some point, all they need is a job and a salary to foot their bills. But you have an excellent opportunity to assess every situation before you jump. Ask about career growth prospects and compare that with your current job. Are you likely to be promoted soon, or should you more to an organisation with career growth prospects? Then lastly, consider the package, salary and other benefits. Here is a recruiter taking you from a comfortable role, the price must be right. Often when people come looking for you, you have the upper hand to negotiate the best pay than when you go knocking. Remember, job security is essential but should not be a deal-breaker. The truth is no job is permanent, contrary to what your contract states.