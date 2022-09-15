Ask HR: I paid her fees, now my rich sister taunts me...

We are four siblings. I paid school fees for our last born through university. The 'girl' has recently secured a well-paying job and she is flaunting her newfound status, claiming my job is paying me peanuts. I feel so discouraged and I am tempted to look for another 'big' job to counter her endless swagger. Please advise me.

It is commendable that you took care of your sibling’s expenses through college. In the African culture this happens a lot and it is a way of giving back to your parents for the sacrifice they made to educate you as well. Does the job give you intrinsic satisfaction? Are you comfortable with the pay? If you are contented in the role and with the pay, then you should ignore your sister and perhaps ask a trusted mutual friend or relative to intervene so that she stops taunting you. She should be advised that the ‘peanuts’ educated her and helped her acquire her current role, therefore she should respect you.

Again, do you believe that your sister should be making less money than yourself? There could be a possibility your sister is making more money than you because of the industry and the course she studied. Some industries pay better than others based on the demand of their services or products and profitability margins. Perhaps she has also acquired skills that have a niche and are in demand in the market.

The fact that you are considering searching for another ‘big job’ means that you believe that you are worth more than you are currently being paid by your current employer. Have you stagnated on the role? Looking at the glass as half full and not half empty, could your sister’s comment be the ‘eye opener’? Perhaps you needed someone to jolt you out of your comfort zone.

You must research on the industry that you are interested in and also that pays well. Have you upskilled in the recent past? Do you have skills in the digital space that employers are looking for? What is your value proposition that employers would be willing to pay top dollar for? Once you have thought through and prepared adequately please go ahead and apply for the job, perhaps not to taunt your sister but for your own career and financial growth.

As an elder sibling, you have invested in the education of your sister and therefore you should play a mentor role by advising her to invest for the future. Whether she takes the advice or not is her choice, but you will have done your part.