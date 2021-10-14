Ask HR: I have never been promoted since I joined this company, should I jump ship?

Photo credit: Shutterstock

By  JANE MUIRURI

What you need to know:

  • Career progression is dependent on your performance and the availability of promotion opportunities within your organisation.


  • Also, if staff attrition is minimal at the senior level, chances of you experiencing career growth will be low.


  • Where staff attrition is low, you should seek to understand the immediate human resource needs of the organisation.

After working for four years for my employer, I’ve neither been promoted nor had a meaningful pay rise. I am losing hope of rising up the ranks here.  A different company approached me recently with a better offer, including the possibility of a promotion. Should I jump ship?

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.