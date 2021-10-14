Ask HR: I have never been promoted since I joined this company, should I jump ship?

After working for four years for my employer, I’ve neither been promoted nor had a meaningful pay rise. I am losing hope of rising up the ranks here. A different company approached me recently with a better offer, including the possibility of a promotion. Should I jump ship?

What gives you the greatest job satisfaction? Remuneration is a motivating factor, but so is career satisfaction and progression. How is your company performance? Is it healthy enough to accord you a higher pay? Most organisations peg their remuneration scales on performance. What a lot of employees do not realise is that staff costs account for a huge part of a company’s fixed costs. Therefore, this must be managed for business sustenance.

Career progression is dependent on your performance and the availability of promotion opportunities within your organisation. Also, if staff attrition is minimal at the senior level, chances of you experiencing career growth will be low. Where staff attrition is low, you should seek to understand the immediate human resource needs of the organisation. The work environment is dynamic and the kind of skills needed keep evolving depending on external and internal factors. Therefore, it is imperative for you to upgrade your skills in order to be competitive. However, it is important to note that upskiling may not automatically result into a promotion, it just might get you into a talent pool that the organisation will tap into when scouting for talent to promote.

The decision on whether you should exit or not should not only be based on remuneration and career growth opportunities. The other factor is the culture of the organisation that you plan to join. It does not matter how much you are paid. If the work environment is toxic, you will not thrive. You spend so many hours in the office. Therefore, there must be an environment that does not affect your physical and mental wellbeing.

Do your homework before you walk away. Are you going to take up a new role? If not, how long did your predecessor stay on the role? Why did they leave? If you are happy with the findings, you are free to move on. Life is about taking calculated risks. Take the step and resign from your employer. Ensure that you adhere to the exit procedure as per your employment contract as you don’t know when you might need to come back.