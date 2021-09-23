Ask HR: I have mental health problems but I don’t trust my HR partner, what should I do?

By  JANE MUIRURI

What you need to know:

  • Approach your supervisor and discuss a flexible work schedule that fits into your treatment plan.


  • It is unfortunate that you and your colleagues don’t trust your HR team to keep this information secret.


  • Do you have any mechanism to speak out on this unfortunate behaviour? You must have all the facts before you report the case.

Hello, I have been suffering from depression and I like to keep quiet about it. However, I noticed some side effects the medication is having on me and my work. I am having reservations because if they find out, HR will block me from promotions and share my condition with the team.  What do I do? 

