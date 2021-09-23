Ask HR: I have mental health problems but I don’t trust my HR partner, what should I do?

Hello, I have been suffering from depression and I like to keep quiet about it. However, I noticed some side effects the medication is having on me and my work. I am having reservations because if they find out, HR will block me from promotions and share my condition with the team. What do I do?

Mental wellness is very critical for you to function both at home and in the workplace. For a long time, speaking out on this subject has been difficult since there has been stigma associated with mental health challenges. It is good that you are considering ways of living a normal life with the current challenge.

You should discuss the effects you are experiencing with the current treatment regime with your doctor. Let her now you are having trouble concentrating at work. I am not a medical professional but I believe there is medication that can have less severe effects on you. The HR department should treat such information with utmost discretion. Actually, failure to maintain confidentiality for HR employees is a punishable offence.

Besides that, HR has a responsibility to ensure that the medical benefit provided to employees covers psychosocial and psychiatrist support. They should also not discriminate against employees who have challenges with mental illness. In fact, HR should help staff manage their condition by providing an enabling environment.

Mental illness is just like any other disease. You might have some tough days but when you stick to your medication, you should be able to carry out your responsibilities. However, there are some instances where employees take advantage of their mental challenge to play truant, which then affects their productivity.

Approach your supervisor and discuss a flexible work schedule that fits into your treatment plan. It is unfortunate that you and your colleagues don’t trust your HR team to keep this information secret. Do you have any mechanism to speak out on this unfortunate behaviour? You must have all the facts before you report the case.

Meanwhile, focus on your mental health, not the negativity in your organisation. When you are at your lowest, consider asking for time off from the office to recharge and take medication. You can also join a support group so that you can interact with others who are going through a similar challenge.