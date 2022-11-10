Ask HR: I have been stuck in the same position for 12 years, what am I doing wrong?

I am stuck in my career. I have been in the same position for the past 12 years without a promotion. Is it that the organisation cannot see my output or is there something more I need to do? My performance record has been good. Is it time to leave my current employer?

The experience of feeling stuck in a role can deplete one’s energy and stoke frustration. Some people share this experience sooner, sometimes in the first few years in a job while others gladly remain in the same role for periods far exceeding 12 years. Factors influencing this might include, among others, the nature of one’s career objectives, organisational environment, satisfaction from the awareness of one’s impact on the organisation and quality of relationships with stakeholders.

How long have you felt stuck in your role? Is this a recent experience or has it been simmering for long? Other than the newness of a job that can hold one’s interest initially, what has previously informed your sense of engagement and fulfilment with your career? Is it merely the passage of time or was there a particular trigger for your current sentiment towards your career? What are your career goals? How well are you acquainted with the requirements of rising to the next level in your organisation? How are you preparing yourself for it? Meeting performance expectations is standard and not always the basis for promotion. Have you grown as an individual professionally and personally so much as to inspire the confidence of stakeholders that you can effectively handle more senior roles? Is there presently a suitable opening?