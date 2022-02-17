Ask HR: I feel betrayed by my boss’s empty promises, what do I do?

Photo credit: Shutterstock

By  Mwikali Muthiani

What you need to know:

  • You need to improve on certain things. One, you have a sense of entitlement, and possibly a bad attitude. This is evident in the way you dismissed your colleague as less experienced.


  • There must be a few lessons you can learn from him. Humble yourself, congratulate him and get some useful tips.


  • Second, you seem impatient. It is not smart to walk out of a meeting when your expectations aren’t met. 

I was due for a promotion this year and was really looking forward to it. I was however in for a rude shock when my manager kept postponing our meeting, only to learn through the grapevine that my less experienced colleague had been appointed to the role. I was so disappointed to an extent of walking out of a meeting with my boss. I feel so discouraged. I’m just hanging on to my job but quietly hoping to find a better one soon. Why did I not see this coming?

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.