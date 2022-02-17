Ask HR: I feel betrayed by my boss’s empty promises, what do I do?

I was due for a promotion this year and was really looking forward to it. I was however in for a rude shock when my manager kept postponing our meeting, only to learn through the grapevine that my less experienced colleague had been appointed to the role. I was so disappointed to an extent of walking out of a meeting with my boss. I feel so discouraged. I’m just hanging on to my job but quietly hoping to find a better one soon. Why did I not see this coming?

While some situations catch us by surprise, in other instances, the writing is usually on the wall way in advance. Your first words have caught my eye and I could not help but wonder what ‘being due for a promotion’ means. Whereas a promise may have been made, possibly in written form, there are other important factors outside experience that employers consider. For example, while a promotion may be granted on basis of experience, other considerations may include past performance, productivity and stakeholder engagement capability. The answers you seek can only be found in two people – yourself, and the promise maker.

You walked out of a meeting with your supervisor. Whereas that was inappropriate behaviour, you have now processed the news and must go back and seek closure by ascertaining what happened. The feedback you will receive will give you a better perspective on what you need to improve on to be more competitive in future, and to answer the question of ‘Why did I not see this coming?’ But, you need to improve on certain things. One, you have a sense of entitlement, and possibly a bad attitude. This is evident in the way you dismissed your colleague as less experienced. There must be a few lessons you can learn from him. Humble yourself, congratulate him and get some useful tips. Second, you seem impatient. It is not smart to walk out of a meeting when your expectations aren’t met.

This is rude, disrespectful, and a career limiting move that could affect your positioning for new opportunities. There will be points of view or conclusions you will not always agree with, but you should always be courteous and avoid acrimony. You are also impatient in the sense that instead of seeking feedback to improve your skills and capabilities, you are ready to leave the company. Lastly, you need to be more proactive and self-aware so that you can read situations more accurately and respond better to them. When the promotion conversation came up, your first step should have been to do a quick self-evaluation, comparing your skills and capabilities with the new role and then make deliberate effort to equip yourself and be more competitive.

