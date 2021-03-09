Ask HR: How should one handle flirtatious interviewers?

I was recently interviewed for a fantastic role and I believe I performed well. However, I was taken aback as one of the panelist commented on my dress code, saying she liked my shirt. I said thank you and quickly continued with the interview. Since then, I have been wondering whether that flattering comment may affect the final outcome.

It might have been a genuine comment aimed at making you feel at ease, but uttered in the wrong setting. If the rest of the interview was conducted professionally, this was a case of poor judgment from the team member, and you should not read too much into it. It is important for interview panelists to conduct themselves professionally. It is not just the candidate who is under scrutiny. The organisation is too. As he is answering the interview questions, a candidate could also be making a decision on whether or not the role and employer is ideal.

Your question has prompted me to highlight the issue of unconscious bias, a concept that is seldom acknowledged but which is a real threat to selecting the most suitable candidates. Some recruiters decide who to hire based on candidates’ perceived characteristics. This happens so implicitly that often, the panelists aren’t even aware that they are being biased. Picture this, a tall female candidate walks in wearing six-inch heels and the first thing you see is her height and towering figure. You will either feel threatened by her presence or admire her confidence. How about this: A gentleman is doing so well on the interview, then he mentions his family and how important they are to his career decisions. Your eyes shoot to his left hand which bears no wedding band, and you start wondering whether he is trustworthy. Similar biases are applied to young married women with no children. They are seen as liabilities because of the possibility of nanny-related absences or going on maternity leave. This may be used to deny them an opportunity they deserve.