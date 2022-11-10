Ask HR: How should I relate with this senior colleague who sees me as a threat?

I recently got a new job which requires me and my colleagues to work in an open space. The challenge is, one of the employees who has been in the firm for years sees me as a threat. He denies me basic necessities that facilitate smooth working just to frustrate me. What should I do?

Providing a conducive work environment is the employer’s role. An open environment provides for good flow and exchange of information. It also enhances a spirit of camaraderie among colleagues. Employees who have served for many years are a source of organisational memory and also signify loyalty. However, some are rigid to change and might look at new employees with suspicion.

Organisations invest in new employees to inject new skills which are not available in-house, and existing employees might see them as a threat to their jobs. Ideally the organisation should upskill the existing employees and only bring in talent that possess highly specialised skills. The incoming employees are likely to be exposed to different cultures, so they bring their diverse experiences. The existing employees are used to the culture in the organisation so there is bound to be conflict.

An employer who has established good corporate values and culture in the organisation must ensure that they employ staff who believe in those values. New employees should be screened during the interview process, and this could reduce the tension between incoming and existing employees. The employer should also ensure that the employees understand the strategic direction of the company and how their roles contribute to the success of the organisation. This will unify the employees and foster better working relationships.

What is the cause of the conflict here and is the employee providing basic necessities? In an ideal situation, basic necessities should be provided to all employees without discrimination. Does it bother you that your colleague has worked for the organisation for long? Are you also meddling in your colleague’s roles? How do you relate with this colleague? Reach out to them. If this fails, escalate your concerns to your supervisor who can mediate between you two. You spend a big proportion of your time at work, so it is important to establish good working relationships with your colleagues for your peace of mind and productivity.