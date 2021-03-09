Ask HR: How should I handle this older, unsupportive senior colleague?

Photo credit: Shutterstock

By  JANE MUIRURI

What you need to know:

  • If she is more senior than you, I don’t see why your promotion should be an issue, unless she was canvassing for a different candidate, which would be very unprofessional.


  • Has your body language changed since your promotion which could be interpreted as defiance, superiority or arrogance acquired after your good fortune?

I work for a global firm that has its base here in Kenya. However, my colleague doesn't want to offer me any support. When I send things to her for approval, she ignores them. I feel like she wasn't happy with my appointment, but I wonder why since she is more senior than I am and also older. What do I do?

