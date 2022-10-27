Ask HR: How much does formal education matter in selecting a suitable career?

I am an intern in a sales department, and I am wondering about which career I should pursue. I have a degree in commerce, and I am 25 years old. I am not sure that sales is the right career path for me, and I’m wondering whether I must work in this field. How can I tell whether this is where my destiny lies? Is there a way of determining the right career for me? How much does formal education matter in selecting a career?



The search for a suitable career often starts with a question such as you have put forth. Most people identify suitable careers, not right from childhood, but by going through varied experiences later. Some might assert that they found their cherished careers through sheer serendipity. Careers often form from a unique amalgam of, among others, abilities, interests, exposure, aspirations, personality, qualifications, values, and attitude. It helps to not only know the career options that exist but also more about yourself; to understand how the world experiences you. You will, in relation thereto, benefit from seeking and exploiting feedback from trusted individuals.

Are there careers that you admire more than others? Have you considered speaking to people, colleagues or even relatives, in different careers about their personal experiences? What do you consider some of your more prominent gifts or talents? Some people have found their careers by honing their artistic gifts, some of which are not tethered to academics. Do you fall under this category? Some careers, such as medicine, law, or engineering, can only be pursued if one possesses certain academic and professional qualifications. Education is fundamental. What matters most however is how you productively deploy it in your life, not the majesty of its credentials.