Ask HR: How does one go about answering such tricky questions at a job interview?

Last week I went for an interview that in my view was going very well. Towards the end, one question made me uncomfortable and though I answered to the best of my knowledge, I was less confident as the interview concluded. What is the best way of answering the question ‘tell us of about a time when you worked with a difficult boss or colleague’? How can one share genuinely but keep the panel from making assumptions?

All interview questions are equally important, and indeed the evaluation process starts the moment you walk into the room or log in online – from the way you walk, your demeanor, grooming, self-confidence, how you salute the panel to how you introduce yourself. Thereafter comes the many questions that relate to the role, and you should be confident in your responses. But while technical competencies are important, employers are keen to explore interpersonal skills that are critical for employees to thrive. Such skills are best observed through responses to open-ended questions. While you will be required to remember certain incidents, the panel will be more keen to establish cause, effect, remedial action and lessons learnt. This is what you must remember as you respond to any interview question that requires you to recall and relate past experience.

A key point to note is the sequence of the questions. It is not by default that this question is coming at the tail end. As the panel has been listening to your responses, they have formed certain opinions, and where desired skills have not been as easy to assess, a cognitive question gives them an opportunity to know you better. In asking the question you have referred to, the panel is looking at a few things such as your conflict resolution skills, level of proactivity when faced with conflict, ability to stand up or conform to situations, ability to thrive and deliver in difficult situations and ability to protect the integrity of others. Whereas your responses should be genuine, demonstrate how you identified the conflict, how you dealt with the situation, what challenges you faced, how you overcame them and what lessons you picked to apply in future situations. Focus on work situations and not personal issues.

Do your best to protect the integrity of those involved in the conflicts. This is not an opportunity to cast your line manager in bad light. Instead, endeavor to share a balanced account, pointing out your faults as well and how you both made compromises before arriving at a practical solution.