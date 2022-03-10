Ask HR: How does one go about answering such tricky questions at a job interview?

Photo credit: Shutterstock

By  Mwikali Muthiani

What you need to know:

  • In asking the question you have referred to, the panel is looking at a few things such as your conflict resolution skills, level of proactivity when faced with conflict, ability to stand up or conform to situations, ability to thrive and deliver in difficult situations and ability to protect the integrity of others.


  • Whereas your responses should be genuine, demonstrate how you identified the conflict, how you dealt with the situation, what challenges you faced, how you overcame them and what lessons you picked to apply in future situations.


  • Focus on work situations and not personal issues.

Last week I went for an interview that in my view was going very well. Towards the end, one question made me uncomfortable and though I answered to the best of my knowledge, I was less confident as the interview concluded. What is the best way of answering the question ‘tell us of about a time when you worked with a difficult boss or colleague’? How can one share genuinely but keep the panel from making assumptions?

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.