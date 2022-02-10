Ask HR: How do you deal with a difficult team without being rude?

Photo credit: Shutterstock

By  FRED GITUKU

What you need to know:

  • Do the members of your team connect their work with organisational objectives? Do you reward them for meeting expectations?


  • How do you manage your team’s deviations from your expectations? Do they relate poor conduct with corresponding consequences?


  • Do you respect them as individuals, recognising that your success is wrought in theirs? 

I manage a difficult team that does not follow instructions unless I keep shouting. A recent leadership course suggested that this approach might not work all the time. How do you deal with a difficult team without being strict?

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.