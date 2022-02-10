Ask HR: How do you deal with a difficult team without being rude?

I manage a difficult team that does not follow instructions unless I keep shouting. A recent leadership course suggested that this approach might not work all the time. How do you deal with a difficult team without being strict?

Few leaders, including competent ones, consider managing people the easiest part of their remit. People can be unpredictable and challenging to control. You are right; as the leadership course that you attended indicated, positive results from a leadership approach based on shouting would not be sustainable in the long term. While it is impossible to have leaders who do not occasionally lose their temper, it is poor to have shouting as a defining leadership feature.

What work does your team carry out? Are your team members qualified to do their jobs? Do they clearly understand their roles and expected results? Have you discussed their mandate and sought their input and support? Has your team’s reluctance to follow instructions just started or has this been the case? Do all your team members demonstrate a similar level of unwillingness to follow your instructions?

Do the members of your team connect their work with organisational objectives? Do you reward them for meeting expectations? How do you manage your team’s deviations from your expectations? Do they relate poor conduct with corresponding consequences? Do you respect them as individuals, recognising that your success is wrought in theirs? Have you checked whether your team has needs that require your attention? Do you treat your team members as human beings or appliances designed to help you meet your objectives?