Ask HR: How do we deal with a no call, no show employee?

I have four workmates and we all perform similar tasks. We have noticed some tendency where one of our colleagues has been excusing herself from work several times in the past three months, sometimes being away from her desk for two hours without any word to us. Our supervisor does not seem to correct this behaviour, and ends up distributing her work to us. We end up being overworked and really tired at the end of our shift. How can we raise this up without putting her in trouble? Can we ask for compensation for this extra work?

Short absences from work are not uncommon as usually, colleagues cover up for each other. Such situations are prompted by personal demands that could be urgent and timebound, like attending to a sick child, or an unplanned school visit. Sometimes it may arise from a doctor’s appointment, or approved sick leave. However, a lot depends on the relationship colleagues have with one another, and usually, the manager is only informed of the absence and that the team does not mind taking the extra load to support one of their own. This is however only possible in departments that have good team work.

But before we jump to conclusion, there is a possibility that your colleague is away with permission form your supervisor. Could it be that the supervisor is aware and has deliberately passed on her responsibilities to you with good reason? Could it be that she has a personal situation that is taking her work time and the supervisor has allowed her to be away to attend to this? All these are possible answers, but they are just speculations. But since this has been going on for a while, with neither your colleague nor your supervisor volunteering any official information, it is fair to raise this up, for temporary support to be availed, or for due compensation or time off to be awarded for the extra work.