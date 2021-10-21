Ask HR: How do I tell my staff that I can no longer afford them?

I lost my job early 2020 and decided to concentrate on my small business. My friends advised against putting my savings into a new business. A year later, my venture is yet to pick up. I am beginning to think they were right. I suspect I may have made a mistake by hiring employees to help grow the business. I cannot sustain their cost from the little I am getting, but I still need them. How do I go about this?

You have done an admirable thing. You did not only lose your job, but have created employment for others. Before you continue pitying yourself, consider this: If you had not moved to this venture, what would you be doing now? Most probably helping someone else achieve their dream while yours lies abandoned. Would that make you happy? What did the friends who discouraged you do with their exit packages? At least your venture still generates some money, and if you do things right, your revenue is bound to increase.

I am sure you had a good reason to hire more staff. And, if you went overboard, you have an opportunity to make amends as you now know the exact level of help you need. It does not matter what kind of business you are in, you must ensure you have a mechanism of assessing how each employee is adding value to your business, and as you do this you will begin to understand why employers sometimes end up reducing headcount at the earliest opportunity. Pick all the good business ideas and work ethics you learnt as an employee, and apply them. Ensure you have the right controls to safeguard your business.

About partial employment, define the nature of engagement that would be ideal for your business. Is it hourly, half a day or three days a week engagement? Given your employees are new, explain to them the need for change and terminate earlier arrangement by paying or giving applicable notice, then offer new terms of engagement. Specify the time, tasks, salary and expected outcome.

Agree on a salary commensurate to the time required, depending on the nature of the work. The Employment Act has guidelines on wage schedules for different cadres of employees. If you require highly specialised skills, agree on an appropriate rate. For roles with quantifiable KPIs, you could consider other incentives to motivate higher performance. Keep the conversation factual, clear and be open to suggestions. Treat each person as you would expect to be treated if you were in their place.