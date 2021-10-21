Ask HR: How do I tell my staff that I can no longer afford them?

By  Mwikali Muthiani

What you need to know:

  • Define the nature of engagement that would be ideal for your business. Is it hourly, half a day or three days a week engagement?


  • Given your employees are new, explain to them the need for change and terminate earlier arrangement by paying or giving applicable notice, then offer new terms of engagement.


  • Specify the time, tasks, salary and expected outcome.

I lost my job early 2020 and decided to concentrate on my small business. My friends advised against putting my savings into a new business. A year later, my venture is yet to pick up. I am beginning to think they were right. I suspect I may have made a mistake by hiring employees to help grow the business. I cannot sustain their cost from the little I am getting, but I still need them. How do I go about this? 

