Ask HR: How do I tell my line manager that I need to be given a bigger and better job?

I have an entry level job in a bank which I have held for two years. My skills are not being noticed enough. I am constantly being given routine jobs, which I find boring. How do I tell my line manager that I need a bigger job that allows me to be seen in my true colours and make a real impact in the bank?

To stand out in an environment where others are engaged in similar practice requires markers that clearly set one apart. Such markers could take the form of consistent, exemplary performance or positive points of departure from the norm that lend themselves to singularity. Achievements that are widely lauded by others often take time and great personal investment to establish. It is positive that you are ambitious. Without the drive that accompanies ambition, it is difficult to weather the apathy associated with the odds that inevitably obstruct the distance between individuals and their goals. Ambition does however need to be tempered with a keen assessment of individuals’ current set of circumstances relative to their goals.

Do you consider two years sufficient to adequately showcase all that you can achieve in your current job? Is it an issue with your job that prevents you from being noticed at work? By whom would you especially like your work to be noticed? What do your performance ratings over the past two years tell you about how your output is viewed by your organisation? What if the likelihood of your exceptional capability or performance being noticed by others lies more with you than it does with the nature of the role that you hold in your organisation?