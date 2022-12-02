Ask HR: How do I tell my employer that I don’t like this job? Not for me?

I have lost interest in my job and I want to tell this to my employer without seeming ungrateful. The position I hold was created for me six months ago to tap into my unique skills. But being part of organised workplace is not working for me. I want to go into consultancy and work at my pace. I feel guilty to leave so soon, but I know this is what is right for me.

I sympathise with your situation and hope you will consider the following options. First, you need to establish why there is no peace in your heart, yet you say leaving is the right decision to make. I can think of a few things at work that could be stealing your joy. How is your relationship with your boss? Do you feel empowered, supported or suffocated? You say you would like to work at your pace, is your boss pushing too hard or has unreasonable expectations? Secondly, are all resources and tools you need to perform well available? Third, do you have a comfortable work environment? How are you getting on with your workmates?

Do you have good and refreshing conversations or is everyone too busy with no time for friendly banter and genuine care and concern for others? Noting that this role was created to match your unique skills, do your colleagues understand this or do they think you are being favoured? How is the company managed? Do your bosses uphold ethics? Are employees valued and treated well? Does the employer care about things that are important to you such as the environment, fair practices and processes? Take time and evaluate what is really going on and why you feel guilty about leaving. Find out what can be done to mitigate the situation, what is within the power of your manager, and what you must change for you to stay.